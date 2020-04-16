All apartments in Brigantine
Brigantine, NJ
212 20th St S
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:07 AM

212 20th St S

212 20th Street South · (610) 357-1610
Location

212 20th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Drive a little more than one hour from Philadelphia and pull into the circular drive in front of this welcoming ranch home. Walk past the cozy living room to the convenient kitchen and pop open a cold soft drink. You can relax in the living room and listen to some music or watch television using the entertainment center, or put your feet up and watch tv in 3 of the 4 comfortable bedrooms. Enjoy some seafood in the dining room while watching the kids play badminton in the fenced-in backyard. Or, after a perfect day at the wide and lovely Brigantine Beach, walk the block-and-a-half back and wash off the sand in your private outside shower. While it's close to local shops and restaurants, an added treat for Saturday mornings is a trip to Brigantine's famous farmers market. Check-in is at 2:00 p.m. Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 20th St S have any available units?
212 20th St S has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 20th St S have?
Some of 212 20th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 20th St S currently offering any rent specials?
212 20th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 20th St S pet-friendly?
No, 212 20th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 212 20th St S offer parking?
No, 212 20th St S does not offer parking.
Does 212 20th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 20th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 20th St S have a pool?
No, 212 20th St S does not have a pool.
Does 212 20th St S have accessible units?
No, 212 20th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 212 20th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 20th St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 20th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 20th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
