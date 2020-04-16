212 20th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Drive a little more than one hour from Philadelphia and pull into the circular drive in front of this welcoming ranch home. Walk past the cozy living room to the convenient kitchen and pop open a cold soft drink. You can relax in the living room and listen to some music or watch television using the entertainment center, or put your feet up and watch tv in 3 of the 4 comfortable bedrooms. Enjoy some seafood in the dining room while watching the kids play badminton in the fenced-in backyard. Or, after a perfect day at the wide and lovely Brigantine Beach, walk the block-and-a-half back and wash off the sand in your private outside shower. While it's close to local shops and restaurants, an added treat for Saturday mornings is a trip to Brigantine's famous farmers market. Check-in is at 2:00 p.m. Enjoy!