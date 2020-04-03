200 24th Street South

Amenities

2020 Summer Rental! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms located half block to the ball park. short walk to the Beach and Bay. Open floor plan tastefully decorated and well maintained. 2 living rooms, closed in front porch, large kitchen and dining room. Great backyard for barbecues and entertaining. Cleaning fee $180. Call us today for more information. Dates Available June 6th to June 13th $3,500 June 13th to June 20th $3,500 June 20th to June 27th $3,500 June 27th to July 4th 3,900 July 4th to July 11th 3,900 Sept.8th to Sept.15th $3,000 Sept.15th to Sept.22nd $3,000