All apartments in Brigantine
Find more places like 200 24th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brigantine, NJ
/
200 24th Street South
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

200 24th Street South

200 24th Street South · (609) 892-3061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brigantine
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

200 24th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2020 Summer Rental! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms located half block to the ball park. short walk to the Beach and Bay. Open floor plan tastefully decorated and well maintained. 2 living rooms, closed in front porch, large kitchen and dining room. Great backyard for barbecues and entertaining. Cleaning fee $180. Call us today for more information. Dates Available June 6th to June 13th $3,500 June 13th to June 20th $3,500 June 20th to June 27th $3,500 June 27th to July 4th 3,900 July 4th to July 11th 3,900 Sept.8th to Sept.15th $3,000 Sept.15th to Sept.22nd $3,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 24th Street South have any available units?
200 24th Street South has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 24th Street South have?
Some of 200 24th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 24th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
200 24th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 24th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 200 24th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 200 24th Street South offer parking?
No, 200 24th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 200 24th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 24th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 24th Street South have a pool?
No, 200 24th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 200 24th Street South have accessible units?
No, 200 24th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 200 24th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 24th Street South has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 24th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 24th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 200 24th Street South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms
Brigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJSomers Point, NJ
Blackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJAbsecon, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity