3 bedroom apartments
212 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brielle, NJ
Brielle
211 Brielle Avenue
211 Brielle Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget.
Brielle
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.
Brielle
648 Oceanview Road
648 Oceanview Road, Brielle, NJ
Sprawling and expansive, yet charming and classic, this tastefully renovated and finished custom home is nestled away on over a half acre in a quiet neighborhood on one of Brielle's most sought after streets.
Brielle
654 Harris Avenue
654 Harris Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Fantastic opportunity to live in desirable Brielle with a great school system! The Best of Locations...
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
Manasquan
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
Manasquan
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Central Avenue
319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends.
Manasquan
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan.
Point Pleasant Beach
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .
Point Pleasant Beach
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
Manasquan
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
Manasquan
305 Beachfront
305 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy the Season with Ocean Views form this three bedroom, two bath second floor apartment. Open concept living with laundry.
Point Pleasant Beach
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11 to 9/13 for $2,500 per week or 8/1 to 9/7 for $11K. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
Manasquan
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
Manasquan
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
Point Pleasant Beach
23 Parkway Avenue
23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Now available July 18-August 1.Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress.
Point Pleasant
1310 George Street
1310 George Street, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Annual Rental...Point Pleasant Boro, East of the Canal, this side by side duplex home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, kitchen, dining room with sliders leading to the back deck with a fenced in yard.
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
An extremely rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous and modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, wall accents, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel
Manasquan
394 1st Avenue
394 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Great Summer Rental!!! Four Bedrooms, Spacious Living. Now is the time to book your summer rental for the 2020 Season. Available July 11 through Labor Day$2,500 per week July and August available
Manasquan
421 1st Avenue
421 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Great Location! This 4 Bedroom beach cottage is available for May and June at $2,500 per week.Memorial Day Weekend available for $1800 - $2000
