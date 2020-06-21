10 Anna Rose Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

MORE FOR YOUR MONEY!!! You will be hard pressed to find another home that gives you this much space, this ability for separate living quarters under one roof all at this price! Imagine this...a massive 4BR home that is complete w/large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, formal living room, family room, large private office, side entry mudroom plus a finished basement AND then a completely private living space offering a huge kitchen, dining area, living room, full bathroom & large bedroom plus a walk up attic! We dare you to stop imagining & scheduling your appointment to see this amazing home located on a quiet cul-de-sac, surrounded by acres upon acres of protected land and yet still just 33 miles from NYC! This truly is a must see & can accommodate space for just about everyone!!!