18 N. Black Horse Pike

Over 1,400sq.ft. of space to customize a new space for your business (Vanilla Box). Unit space split between ground floor 750sq. ft. and basement 750sq.ft. of storage. Great signage opportunity and visibility, located on Black Horse Pike in busy Church Street (aka Blackwood Clementon Rd.) commercial area in Blackwood. Busy with traffic due to the new outlet stores just up the road, a unique spot. Private entrances with area for kitchen, bathroom, storage, office. Basement is attached for extra storage. Plenty of street parking. Conveniently located to Rt 42, I-295, NJ Turnpike and public transportation.