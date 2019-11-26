All apartments in Blackwood
18 N. Black Horse Pike
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

18 N. Black Horse Pike

18 North Black Horse Pike · (609) 542-2964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 North Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit A Down (commercial) · Avail. Jul 1

$600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
First Floor Storefront.
Second Floor Apartment

Over 1,400sq.ft. of space to customize a new space for your business (Vanilla Box). Unit space split between ground floor 750sq. ft. and basement 750sq.ft. of storage. Great signage opportunity and visibility, located on Black Horse Pike in busy Church Street (aka Blackwood Clementon Rd.) commercial area in Blackwood. Busy with traffic due to the new outlet stores just up the road, a unique spot. Private entrances with area for kitchen, bathroom, storage, office. Basement is attached for extra storage. Plenty of street parking. Conveniently located to Rt 42, I-295, NJ Turnpike and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 N. Black Horse Pike have any available units?
18 N. Black Horse Pike has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18 N. Black Horse Pike currently offering any rent specials?
18 N. Black Horse Pike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 N. Black Horse Pike pet-friendly?
No, 18 N. Black Horse Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blackwood.
Does 18 N. Black Horse Pike offer parking?
No, 18 N. Black Horse Pike does not offer parking.
Does 18 N. Black Horse Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 N. Black Horse Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 N. Black Horse Pike have a pool?
No, 18 N. Black Horse Pike does not have a pool.
Does 18 N. Black Horse Pike have accessible units?
No, 18 N. Black Horse Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 18 N. Black Horse Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 N. Black Horse Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 N. Black Horse Pike have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 N. Black Horse Pike does not have units with air conditioning.
