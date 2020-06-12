/
2 bedroom apartments
90 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beverly, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
45 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
16 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
22 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 11 at 06:46pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 19 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
429 Saint Mihiel Dr
429 Saint Michel Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Riverside Norse - Property Id: 299780 At Riverside Norse Apartments in Riverside, you've discovered your new place. These apartments are located in the 08075 area of Riverside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Academy Gardens
1 Unit Available
9519 FORDHAM ROAD
9519 Fordham Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - This 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Unit in a well kept duplex offers its new tenant sole use of front patio, shared rear driveway, shared built-in garage, storage unit in basement and laundry hook-ups.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Torresdale
1 Unit Available
4245 LYMAN DRIVE
4245 Lyman Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub. This is a duplex. Actual square feet is 900. Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, peninsula island with seating for 3.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3 REGENT COURT
3 Regent Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1270 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy 2-bedroom townhouse decorated in neutral tones. You'll enjoy your living room, formal dining room, and easy access kitchen on the first level. Washer/dryer are located just behind the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
North Torresdale
1 Unit Available
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
616 COVENTRY LANE
616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
47 S BRIDGEBORO STREET
47 South Bridgeboro Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
Affordable 2nd and 3rd floor rental offered at a great rental price for Delran. Brand new carpets in living room and bedroom and steps. Additional 2nd bedroom and extra room ideal for playroom or office on 3rd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
London
1 Unit Available
22 RIVERBANK
22 Riverbank, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 RIVERBANK in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
69 SPRING GARDEN STREET
69 Spring Garden Street, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1592 sqft
This second floor apartment is bright and spacious. There is a kitchen with large eating area, bedroom, living room and bath on the main level. Upstairs is another very large bedroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
