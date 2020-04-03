116 MORTON DRIVE

Amenities

This amazing lagoon front home in Beach Haven West is available for weekly rental. This home is completely remodeled with modern amenities, upgraded interior features including granite countertops, eat in kitchen, full dining suite, large bonus room with full bar, and first floor master suite with large handicap compliant bathroom. The upstairs features a flex loft space, full bath, balcony overlooking the bay, and minibar in upper bedroom. The exterior features include outdoor dining, gas fire pit with surround seating, and outdoor shower. Safety rail and gate installed by owners for waterfront protection for the little ones. Bring your boat, or watersport toys and enjoy this wonderful home in Beach Haven West. Just a short drive to Long Beach Island, and close to the ever expanding town of Manahawkin.