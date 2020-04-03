All apartments in Beach Haven West
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

116 MORTON DRIVE

116 Morton Drive · (609) 709-1370
Location

116 Morton Drive, Beach Haven West, NJ 08050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fire pit
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
This amazing lagoon front home in Beach Haven West is available for weekly rental. This home is completely remodeled with modern amenities, upgraded interior features including granite countertops, eat in kitchen, full dining suite, large bonus room with full bar, and first floor master suite with large handicap compliant bathroom. The upstairs features a flex loft space, full bath, balcony overlooking the bay, and minibar in upper bedroom. The exterior features include outdoor dining, gas fire pit with surround seating, and outdoor shower. Safety rail and gate installed by owners for waterfront protection for the little ones. Bring your boat, or watersport toys and enjoy this wonderful home in Beach Haven West. Just a short drive to Long Beach Island, and close to the ever expanding town of Manahawkin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 MORTON DRIVE have any available units?
116 MORTON DRIVE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 MORTON DRIVE have?
Some of 116 MORTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 MORTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
116 MORTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 MORTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 116 MORTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beach Haven West.
Does 116 MORTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 116 MORTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 116 MORTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 MORTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 MORTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 116 MORTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 116 MORTON DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 116 MORTON DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 116 MORTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 MORTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 MORTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 MORTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
