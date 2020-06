60 N Maine Ave

Amenities

VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT ONE OF ONLY EIGHT PRIVATELY OWNED CONDOS IN THE BUILDING. THE FLAGSHIP IS A YEAR AROUND RESORT WITH EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT INCLUDING A LARGE INDOOR SWIMMING POOL, INDOOR AND OUTDOOR HOT TUBS, GYM, GAME ROOM, RESTAURANT, FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE TO ALL THE HOT SPOTS IN ATLANTIC CITY, AND FREE PARKING IN THE ATTACHED GARAGE. ALSO INCLUDED ARE HEAT, ELECTRIC, HOT WATER, CABLE, AND WIFI. AMENITIES WILL OPEN ASAP PER COVID-19 GUIDELINES. THIS UNIT IS FOR ONE PERSON ONLY.