Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator

Need more room? This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit offers a large living room, large bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Plenty of closet space too! It has a nice balcony overlooking Lower Chelsea and this unit boasts Ocean Views! Conveniently located, close to shopping, transportation and only 2 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. This won't last long!