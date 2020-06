Amenities

LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl available June 15, 2020. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace does not work. Three blocks from the beach and Atlantic City famous boardwalk. One block to new Stockton College Campus. Walking distance to Atlantic City finest restaurants and bars. Conveniently located half block from public transportation. Plenty of on street parking. NO PETS AND NON SMOKER ONLY. All adult must fill out credit application. Owner resided on premises. Available for showing 06/16/2020