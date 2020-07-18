All apartments in Atlantic City
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

34 N Montgomery Ave

34 North Montgomery Avenue · (609) 464-8655
Location

34 North Montgomery Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SUMMER RENTAL With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you have plenty of space to relax and unwind after a long fun day at the beach. The master bedroom offers a new king mattress, plenty of dresser space for your belongings, a full wardrobe closet, separate linen closet, and a full-size desk for working from home. The second bedroom offers a new queen size mattress and a full-size wardrobe closet. The home offers a full-size dinning room. Kitchen counter that seats 3. The living room seats 4 guests comfortably and is adjacent to a cozy and bright indoor sunporch. Off the fully equipped kitchen is a full-size stackable washer and dryer, and a full bath with a standup shower. Off the laundry area is a small deck that seats up to 4 guests. Three blocks from Ventnor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 N Montgomery Ave have any available units?
34 N Montgomery Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 N Montgomery Ave have?
Some of 34 N Montgomery Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 N Montgomery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
34 N Montgomery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 N Montgomery Ave pet-friendly?
No, 34 N Montgomery Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 34 N Montgomery Ave offer parking?
No, 34 N Montgomery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 34 N Montgomery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 N Montgomery Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 N Montgomery Ave have a pool?
No, 34 N Montgomery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 34 N Montgomery Ave have accessible units?
No, 34 N Montgomery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 34 N Montgomery Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 N Montgomery Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 N Montgomery Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 N Montgomery Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
