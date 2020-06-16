307 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated furnished oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Newly renovated top floor apartment, Nice size rooms, gas cooking, brand new appliances, never before lived in. Close to the Beach & Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse and Historic Gardners Basin. Close to Ocean Resort, Showboat, Hardrock, Harrahs, Golden Nugget, and Borgata. Public transportation, street parking in the front, and parking lot in the rear. Washer and Dryer on first floor. Tenants must have Jobs, 650+ Credit and clean backgrounds. Section 8 Accepted. Furnished models are also available for lease.