Atlantic City, NJ
307 Atlantic Ave
Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:04 PM

307 Atlantic Ave

307 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 481-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

307 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Uptown Atlantic City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Newly renovated top floor apartment, Nice size rooms, gas cooking, brand new appliances, never before lived in. Close to the Beach & Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse and Historic Gardners Basin. Close to Ocean Resort, Showboat, Hardrock, Harrahs, Golden Nugget, and Borgata. Public transportation, street parking in the front, and parking lot in the rear. Washer and Dryer on first floor. Tenants must have Jobs, 650+ Credit and clean backgrounds. Section 8 Accepted. Furnished models are also available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
307 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 307 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
307 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 307 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 307 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 307 Atlantic Ave does offer parking.
Does 307 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
No, 307 Atlantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 307 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 307 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Atlantic Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
