Weekly...Lake Winnipesaukee Wolfeboro Bay Waterfront Vacation Rental with 20x50 ft dock. Located within walking distance of downtown Wolfeboro and its amenities this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sleep 10 people very comfortably. Open concept floor plan with sliders to a new deck with gorgeous views of the lake; more living space in the lower level with walkout to a beautiful patio for more outdoor enjoyment. Internet and cable, washer/dryer, dishwasher and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and next to McKinnly Park. Very clean and well cared for inside and out. Come Relax and Enjoy! NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOSHARP