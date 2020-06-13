Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Wolfeboro, NH

118 North Main Street
118 North Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH
8 Bedrooms
$2,950
3832 sqft
Charming New Englander located in Downtown Wolfeboro, Walk to shops, restaurants and the lake. Close to schools, hospital and supermarkets. 8 bedrooms and 7 baths.

5 Point Sewall Road
5 Pointe Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Weekly. Large family home with all the amenities. Close to town and beautiful town beach on Lake Winnipesaukee.NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOO

190 Sewall Road
190 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
2476 sqft
Weekly Summer rental Located on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro with only a short walk to down town. Home features 5 bedroom, 3 bath main house plus detached 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with great views.

1 LEWANDO Lane
1 Lewando Ln, Wolfeboro, NH
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3554 sqft
Weekly...Lake Winnipesaukee Wolfeboro Bay Waterfront Vacation Rental with 20x50 ft dock. Located within walking distance of downtown Wolfeboro and its amenities this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sleep 10 people very comfortably.

470 SEWALL Road
470 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2884 sqft
If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home

129 Kingswood Road
129 Kingswood Road, Wolfeboro, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
Weekly...Lake frontage over 300 feet with wooded lots that separates neighboring homes on both sides. Total property is over 7 acres with plenty of privacy. Property conveniently located to Kingswood Golf club.
65 Fullerton Shore Street
65 Fullerton Shore, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Weekly. Placed on a beautiful secluded 1.4 acre property on a private road, this family owned three bedroom, two full bath home with a fully applianced kitchen, master bedroom with bath. The house was designed to give every room a view of the lake.

2 KENISTON Island
2 Keniston Island, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1283 sqft
WEEKLY Summer Rental LOVELY ISLAND COTTAGE WITH WONDERFUL SUNSETS. SHORT BOAT RIDE TO WOLFEBORO TOWN DOCKS FOR SHOPPING AND RESTRAINTS..- Space to play. 180 degree waterfront, with views of Wolfeboro and up lake.

3 Earl Shore Road
3 Earl Shore Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2357 sqft
WEEKLY. GREAT COTTAGE ON WINTER HARBOR, BEACH, DOCK, DECK AND WONDERFUL SUNSET VIEWS. SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. WILL ACCOMMODATE UP 10 VACATIONERS AND A WELL BEHAVED DOG. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOLE

17 Walt's Lane
17 Walt's Lane, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Weekly...Delightful year-round home on Rust Pond with great views of water and mountains. Great place to come and relax and enjoy the serenity of Rust Pond. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 . WOMIN
118 Woodlands Road
118 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5184 sqft
'The Point Home' boasts 270 degree panoramic mountain and lake vistas, 711 ft of shorefront with an expansive lawn to the water's edge, a private sandy beach and coveted boathouse complete with sleeping quarters, half bath and screened porch

116 Woodlands Road
116 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
9934 sqft
*WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON ALMOST SOLD OUT! AUGUST 28TH THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST ALL THAT IS LEFT. Weekly Rates are as follows: May & October $1662.

128 Roger Street
128 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2864 sqft
"SUNNY LEDGE" Charming lakefront home on 3/4 of an acre with 230+/- prime water frontage, ideally located looking out across "The Broads" to Wolfeboro and the extensive stretch of undeveloped shoreline

102 Roger Street
102 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2027 sqft
Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation.

36 Woodlands Road
36 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1274 sqft
*WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL* The quintessential lake house, perfect for families wishing for a Winnipesaukee lake vacation experience. 2 bedrooms but with additional sleep arrangements, will accommodate 9 people.

63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.

10 Red Gate Road
10 Red Gate Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Weekly...Cozy waterfront Cabin in a 14 unit cottage colony with a beautiful shared private sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee a 18 foot boat slip is extra. Rec hall, basketball and shuffleboard court. Internet, TV/ROKU.

57 Fernald Crossing Street
57 Fernald Crossing, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Weekly...Charming cottage on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. 4 - 5 bedrooms, screen porch, close to walking trails and downtown Wolfeboro shopping, restaurants and activities; House has a dock, great swimming and great place to relax.

66 Governor Wentworth Highway
66 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2248 sqft
Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both.

3 Evergreen Way
3 Evergreen Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Weekly...Charming waterfront cottage nestled in the woods with beautiful views and family friendly sandy beach and 24' dock on Lake Winnipesaukee. Total privacy. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024632 WOCRAIG

0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM

37 Tom Road
37 Tom Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
WEEKLY. COZY COTTAGE NESTLED IN THE PINES WITH A 2 MINUTE WALK TO BEAUTIFUL SANDY BEACH WITH CABANA ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE AND GLORIOUS SUNSETS. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN WOLFEBORO. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 WOBABS
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.

86 Wentworth Rd
86 Wentworth Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
726 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family in Sanbornville, Right Off 16 - This updated two bedroom house in Sanbornville is not to be missed. The hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances make for a great kitchen space, which is open to the living room.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wolfeboro?
The average rent price for Wolfeboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,410.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wolfeboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wolfeboro from include Manchester, Amesbury Town, Londonderry, East Merrimack, and Hooksett.

