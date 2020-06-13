/
/
wolfeboro
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Wolfeboro, NH📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
118 North Main Street
118 North Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH
8 Bedrooms
$2,950
3832 sqft
Charming New Englander located in Downtown Wolfeboro, Walk to shops, restaurants and the lake. Close to schools, hospital and supermarkets. 8 bedrooms and 7 baths.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5 Point Sewall Road
5 Pointe Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
2000 sqft
Weekly. Large family home with all the amenities. Close to town and beautiful town beach on Lake Winnipesaukee.NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOO
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
190 Sewall Road
190 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
2476 sqft
Weekly Summer rental Located on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro with only a short walk to down town. Home features 5 bedroom, 3 bath main house plus detached 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with great views.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1 LEWANDO Lane
1 Lewando Ln, Wolfeboro, NH
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3554 sqft
Weekly...Lake Winnipesaukee Wolfeboro Bay Waterfront Vacation Rental with 20x50 ft dock. Located within walking distance of downtown Wolfeboro and its amenities this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sleep 10 people very comfortably.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
470 SEWALL Road
470 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2884 sqft
If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
129 Kingswood Road
129 Kingswood Road, Wolfeboro, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
Weekly...Lake frontage over 300 feet with wooded lots that separates neighboring homes on both sides. Total property is over 7 acres with plenty of privacy. Property conveniently located to Kingswood Golf club.
Results within 1 mile of Wolfeboro
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
65 Fullerton Shore Street
65 Fullerton Shore, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Weekly. Placed on a beautiful secluded 1.4 acre property on a private road, this family owned three bedroom, two full bath home with a fully applianced kitchen, master bedroom with bath. The house was designed to give every room a view of the lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2 KENISTON Island
2 Keniston Island, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1283 sqft
WEEKLY Summer Rental LOVELY ISLAND COTTAGE WITH WONDERFUL SUNSETS. SHORT BOAT RIDE TO WOLFEBORO TOWN DOCKS FOR SHOPPING AND RESTRAINTS..- Space to play. 180 degree waterfront, with views of Wolfeboro and up lake.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Earl Shore Road
3 Earl Shore Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2357 sqft
WEEKLY. GREAT COTTAGE ON WINTER HARBOR, BEACH, DOCK, DECK AND WONDERFUL SUNSET VIEWS. SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. WILL ACCOMMODATE UP 10 VACATIONERS AND A WELL BEHAVED DOG. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOLE
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
17 Walt's Lane
17 Walt's Lane, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Weekly...Delightful year-round home on Rust Pond with great views of water and mountains. Great place to come and relax and enjoy the serenity of Rust Pond. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 . WOMIN
Results within 5 miles of Wolfeboro
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
118 Woodlands Road
118 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
5184 sqft
'The Point Home' boasts 270 degree panoramic mountain and lake vistas, 711 ft of shorefront with an expansive lawn to the water's edge, a private sandy beach and coveted boathouse complete with sleeping quarters, half bath and screened porch
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
116 Woodlands Road
116 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
9934 sqft
*WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON ALMOST SOLD OUT! AUGUST 28TH THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST ALL THAT IS LEFT. Weekly Rates are as follows: May & October $1662.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
128 Roger Street
128 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2864 sqft
"SUNNY LEDGE" Charming lakefront home on 3/4 of an acre with 230+/- prime water frontage, ideally located looking out across "The Broads" to Wolfeboro and the extensive stretch of undeveloped shoreline
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
102 Roger Street
102 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2027 sqft
Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
36 Woodlands Road
36 Woodlands Road, Belknap County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1274 sqft
*WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL* The quintessential lake house, perfect for families wishing for a Winnipesaukee lake vacation experience. 2 bedrooms but with additional sleep arrangements, will accommodate 9 people.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
10 Red Gate Road
10 Red Gate Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Weekly...Cozy waterfront Cabin in a 14 unit cottage colony with a beautiful shared private sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee a 18 foot boat slip is extra. Rec hall, basketball and shuffleboard court. Internet, TV/ROKU.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
57 Fernald Crossing Street
57 Fernald Crossing, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Weekly...Charming cottage on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. 4 - 5 bedrooms, screen porch, close to walking trails and downtown Wolfeboro shopping, restaurants and activities; House has a dock, great swimming and great place to relax.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
66 Governor Wentworth Highway
66 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2248 sqft
Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Evergreen Way
3 Evergreen Way, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Weekly...Charming waterfront cottage nestled in the woods with beautiful views and family friendly sandy beach and 24' dock on Lake Winnipesaukee. Total privacy. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024632 WOCRAIG
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
37 Tom Road
37 Tom Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
WEEKLY. COZY COTTAGE NESTLED IN THE PINES WITH A 2 MINUTE WALK TO BEAUTIFUL SANDY BEACH WITH CABANA ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE AND GLORIOUS SUNSETS. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN WOLFEBORO. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 WOBABS
Results within 10 miles of Wolfeboro
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1616 sqft
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.
1 of 13
Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
86 Wentworth Rd
86 Wentworth Road, Carroll County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
726 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family in Sanbornville, Right Off 16 - This updated two bedroom house in Sanbornville is not to be missed. The hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances make for a great kitchen space, which is open to the living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wolfeboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,410.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wolfeboro from include Manchester, Amesbury Town, Londonderry, East Merrimack, and Hooksett.