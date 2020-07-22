18 Apartments for rent in Somersworth, NH with parking

City Guide for Somersworth, NH

Some pretty famous people have called Somersworth home, particularly in the realms of business and politics. If you end up finding a rental apartment in Somersworth, you'll be in the company of people like famous lawyer John Wentworth Jr., Union Army General for the Revolutionary war John Sullivan, famous businessman Edward H. Rollins, economist Stuart Chase and famous U.S. Senator Fred H. Brown. What a neighborhood to call home!