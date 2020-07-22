18 Apartments for rent in Somersworth, NH with parking
Some pretty famous people have called Somersworth home, particularly in the realms of business and politics. If you end up finding a rental apartment in Somersworth, you'll be in the company of people like famous lawyer John Wentworth Jr., Union Army General for the Revolutionary war John Sullivan, famous businessman Edward H. Rollins, economist Stuart Chase and famous U.S. Senator Fred H. Brown. What a neighborhood to call home!
Somersworth wasn't always called Somersworth. In fact, it was originally called Sligo, after a town of the same name in Ireland. The town was renamed after the season (summer, but a different spelling), because ministers would come preach here in the summer. After its religious phase, Somersworth became an industrial town, where people wove fabrics and spun wool. The city was full of mills. Today, Somersworth isn't a mill town; it's a relaxing bedroom community for nearby big cities of Portsmouth, Dover, Rochester, and more. But the residents don't mind! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Somersworth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.