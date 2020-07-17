55 Ians Way

Amenities

Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. Open concept with the kitchen open to the family room. Additional room on the first floor can be used as formal living room or office space. There is a propane gas fire place in family room and a large deck off the rear of the house with views of the mountains. A walking path/trail is right out your door.



Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own full bathroom. An attached over-sized two car garage and a finished basement give you plenty of storage space.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including oil heat, propane fireplace, hot water, cold water, electricity and cable. The house is on a septic system.



Tenant is also responsible for landscaping, mowing the grass (large yard) and snow plowing in the winter.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899964)