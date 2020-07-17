All apartments in Rochester
Rochester, NH
55 Ians Way
Last updated July 17 2020

55 Ians Way

55 Ian's Way · (603) 749-0547
Location

55 Ian's Way, Rochester, NH 03867

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 55 Ians Way · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1768 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. Open concept with the kitchen open to the family room. Additional room on the first floor can be used as formal living room or office space. There is a propane gas fire place in family room and a large deck off the rear of the house with views of the mountains. A walking path/trail is right out your door.

Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own full bathroom. An attached over-sized two car garage and a finished basement give you plenty of storage space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including oil heat, propane fireplace, hot water, cold water, electricity and cable. The house is on a septic system.

Tenant is also responsible for landscaping, mowing the grass (large yard) and snow plowing in the winter.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Ians Way have any available units?
55 Ians Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Ians Way have?
Some of 55 Ians Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Ians Way currently offering any rent specials?
55 Ians Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Ians Way pet-friendly?
No, 55 Ians Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 55 Ians Way offer parking?
Yes, 55 Ians Way offers parking.
Does 55 Ians Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Ians Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Ians Way have a pool?
No, 55 Ians Way does not have a pool.
Does 55 Ians Way have accessible units?
No, 55 Ians Way does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Ians Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Ians Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Ians Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Ians Way does not have units with air conditioning.
