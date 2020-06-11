All apartments in Plymouth
63 Langdon St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

63 Langdon St

63 Langdon Street · (603) 536-1223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Langdon Street, Plymouth, NH 03264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
63 Langdon St is pretty hard to beat. 4 sweet bedrooms, huge kitchen, huge living room, new bath, laundry and a banister stair case to boot.

Rent includes; high speed internet, parking, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash, plowing, and for some of our properties even AC. All Off Campus Rentals apartments are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers. When you move into an Off Campus Rentals apartment it is ready to go: no signing up for internet and setting up equipment, no hassling to put the electricity in your own name, no more paying for heating oil, no need to clean before you move in, no more worrying about anything; relax, living with Off Campus Rentals is Easy!

Plymouth State University Students love living with Off Campus Rentals because all our apartments are close to PSU, it is easy to walk to campus when you live with Off Campus Rentals in Plymouth, NH!

You are going to love renting from Off Campus Rentals!

Check out our new and totally awesome interactive floor planner where you can explore your apartment in 3D. You can even drag and drop furniture into place to see what fits where. Now you can have your apartment Feng shui figured out for move in.

copy and paste: https://ocr.floorplanner.com/63-langdon
"PLEASE NOTE: PRICE LISTED IS PER PERSON PER SEMESTER, NOT PER MONTH"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Langdon St have any available units?
63 Langdon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, NH.
What amenities does 63 Langdon St have?
Some of 63 Langdon St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Langdon St currently offering any rent specials?
63 Langdon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Langdon St pet-friendly?
No, 63 Langdon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 63 Langdon St offer parking?
Yes, 63 Langdon St does offer parking.
Does 63 Langdon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Langdon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Langdon St have a pool?
No, 63 Langdon St does not have a pool.
Does 63 Langdon St have accessible units?
No, 63 Langdon St does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Langdon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Langdon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Langdon St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63 Langdon St has units with air conditioning.
