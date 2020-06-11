16 Highland St - A#2

Amenities

16A#2 Highland St. Did you live with 6 friends last year and this year you can't be bothered organizing paying rent together or cleaning up after them. Or did you just move to the area and don't know anyone to share a house with. Or would you just prefer your own space. Then this could be the place for you. 16A Highland Street is an 8 bedroom rooming house. There is a monster shared kitchen, two baths, huge hall area, individual heat in every bedroom, you can keep it 80 degrees or 50 degrees in the winter, whatever makes you happy. There is also a laundry plus we clean the kitchen and bathrooms for you, we even supply the dish soap, TP, sponges, dishwasher detergent, we pay for the internet and there is a vacuum for you to use. The place has been fully remodeled, new kitchen, new bathrooms, huge bedrooms, and I mean huge! Has a shared balcony, private entrance. All our units are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers.



Rent includes; high speed internet, parking, heat, electricity, water, sewer, trash, plowing, and for some of our properties even AC. All Off Campus Rentals apartments are equipped with microwaves and dishwashers. When you move into an Off Campus Rentals apartment it is ready to go: no signing up for internet and setting up equipment, no hassling to put the electricity in your own name, no more paying for heating oil, no need to clean before you move in, no more worrying about anything; relax, living with Off Campus Rentals is Easy!



Plymouth State University Students love living with Off Campus Rentals because all our apartments are close to PSU, it is easy to walk to campus when you live with Off Campus Rentals in Plymouth, NH!



You are going to love renting from Off Campus Rentals!



Check out our new and totally awesome interactive floor planner where you can explore your apartment in 3D. You can even drag and drop furniture into place to see what fits where. Now you can have your apartment Feng shui figured out for move in.



copy and paste: http://ocr.floorplanner.com/highland-16a

"PLEASE NOTE: PRICE LISTED IS PER PERSON PER SEMESTER, NOT PER MONTH"