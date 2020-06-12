All apartments in North Conway
Find more places like 45 Bear Puddin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Conway, NH
/
45 Bear Puddin Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 AM

45 Bear Puddin Lane

45 Bear Puddin Lane · (603) 520-0718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

45 Bear Puddin Lane, North Conway, NH 03860

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TWO BEDROOM GROUND FLOOR UNIT WITH COVERED PORCH IN BACK. Walking distance to Puddin Pond trail head. Slightly off the beaten path, one level living. Two oversized bedrooms, one L-shaped living area that can be separated as a den and living/dining combined. Equipped with washer/dryer, electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Unit comes with a storage unit on site. Easy to maintain and close to all valley activities. This unit to be rented with a minimum one year lease. First month + one month security and credit and criminal check required. Tenant will pay $22.95/ fee per person for the background check, and all parties on the lease will need background checks. No lease written until credit check and criminal info reviewed.*No Pets, No Smokers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Bear Puddin Lane have any available units?
45 Bear Puddin Lane has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Bear Puddin Lane have?
Some of 45 Bear Puddin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Bear Puddin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
45 Bear Puddin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Bear Puddin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 45 Bear Puddin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Conway.
Does 45 Bear Puddin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 45 Bear Puddin Lane does offer parking.
Does 45 Bear Puddin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Bear Puddin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Bear Puddin Lane have a pool?
No, 45 Bear Puddin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 45 Bear Puddin Lane have accessible units?
No, 45 Bear Puddin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Bear Puddin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Bear Puddin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Bear Puddin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Bear Puddin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45 Bear Puddin Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wolfeboro, NHFranklin, NH
Plymouth, NH
Laconia, NH
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity