45 Bear Puddin Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

TWO BEDROOM GROUND FLOOR UNIT WITH COVERED PORCH IN BACK. Walking distance to Puddin Pond trail head. Slightly off the beaten path, one level living. Two oversized bedrooms, one L-shaped living area that can be separated as a den and living/dining combined. Equipped with washer/dryer, electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Unit comes with a storage unit on site. Easy to maintain and close to all valley activities. This unit to be rented with a minimum one year lease. First month + one month security and credit and criminal check required. Tenant will pay $22.95/ fee per person for the background check, and all parties on the lease will need background checks. No lease written until credit check and criminal info reviewed.*No Pets, No Smokers!