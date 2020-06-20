17 Lake Street - 2

Amenities

This fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment is located in downtown Meredith with treetop views of Lake Winnipesaukee. The interior has an open, efficient layout. Sleek and bright, it has all modern appliance to include: refrigerator (to come), range, dishwasher, European style washer/dryer combo, and A/C. It has a spacious eat-in kitchen, with shaker kitchen cabinet, stainless steel counter-top, tiled back splash with industrial pot hanger. Start your morning in the chic yet elegant bathroom: white subway tiled wall, mosaic floor, white Carrara marble shelf, frameless shower door, ventilation, and top of line plumbing fixtures with an east-facing skyline window that lets in the morning light. Each bedroom has large windows and good space and the living room is bright and airy, overlooking Lake Street, with a large closet for storage. This lovely space has its own separate entrance and one outdoor parking spot (off street). You have everything that downtown Meredith offers right at your doorstep and you are only minutes away from the beautiful lakes and nature hiking trails.

State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409