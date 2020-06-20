All apartments in Meredith
Find more places like 17 Lake Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meredith, NH
/
17 Lake Street - 2
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

17 Lake Street - 2

17 Lake Street · (603) 677-7075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17 Lake Street, Meredith, NH 03253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment is located in downtown Meredith with treetop views of Lake Winnipesaukee. The interior has an open, efficient layout. Sleek and bright, it has all modern appliance to include: refrigerator (to come), range, dishwasher, European style washer/dryer combo, and A/C. It has a spacious eat-in kitchen, with shaker kitchen cabinet, stainless steel counter-top, tiled back splash with industrial pot hanger. Start your morning in the chic yet elegant bathroom: white subway tiled wall, mosaic floor, white Carrara marble shelf, frameless shower door, ventilation, and top of line plumbing fixtures with an east-facing skyline window that lets in the morning light. Each bedroom has large windows and good space and the living room is bright and airy, overlooking Lake Street, with a large closet for storage. This lovely space has its own separate entrance and one outdoor parking spot (off street). You have everything that downtown Meredith offers right at your doorstep and you are only minutes away from the beautiful lakes and nature hiking trails.
State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Lake Street - 2 have any available units?
17 Lake Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Lake Street - 2 have?
Some of 17 Lake Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Lake Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lake Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lake Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Lake Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 17 Lake Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Lake Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 17 Lake Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Lake Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lake Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 17 Lake Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 17 Lake Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 17 Lake Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lake Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Lake Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Lake Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Lake Street - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17 Lake Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHHooksett, NHWolfeboro, NH
Dover, NHFranklin, NHPlymouth, NH
Laconia, NHConcord, NH
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity