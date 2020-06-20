All apartments in Meredith
Meredith, NH
16 Water Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:55 AM

16 Water Street

16 Water Street · (603) 677-7075
Location

16 Water Street, Meredith, NH 03253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations. Situated close to downtown Meredith within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, bars, parks, town docks and Lake Winnipesaukee. Spacious and open concept living, with eat-in kitchen and living area, original hardwood floors, deck and small back yard on the Waukewan Canal, washer/dryer and boat dock.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance & snow removal.

Pets negotiable for an extra $50/mo
No Smoking,
Application Fee is $35 for Credit and Background check - required. References will be checked.
Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance.
State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Water Street have any available units?
16 Water Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Water Street have?
Some of 16 Water Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Water Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Water Street is pet friendly.
Does 16 Water Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Water Street does offer parking.
Does 16 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Water Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Water Street have a pool?
No, 16 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Water Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Water Street does not have units with air conditioning.
