16 Water Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom plus a 1/2 bathroom single family home for rent (yearly) located on a Waukewan Lake canal. Circa 1850 cape style home with some renovations. Situated close to downtown Meredith within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, bars, parks, town docks and Lake Winnipesaukee. Spacious and open concept living, with eat-in kitchen and living area, original hardwood floors, deck and small back yard on the Waukewan Canal, washer/dryer and boat dock.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance & snow removal.



Pets negotiable for an extra $50/mo

No Smoking,

Application Fee is $35 for Credit and Background check - required. References will be checked.

Tenants are required to obtain Renters Insurance.

State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #100409