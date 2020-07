Amenities

Freshly painted and new carpets in the bedrooms! This 2 bedroom townhouse style condo is ready for new tenants. Home has brand new central air as well! Beat the heat of the rest of the summer! Century Village also offers many amenities - in ground pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, fishing and walking trails! This is a beautiful setting convenient to all Londonderry has to offer including shopping and quick access to 93, but set back in a private wooded setting!