Keene, NH
4 Summit Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

4 Summit Road

4 Summit Road ·
Location

4 Summit Road, Keene, NH 03431

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home. With BretwoodGolfCourse, StonewallFarm, and more places close by to help enjoy summer, Westwood is the perfect place to locate yourself. You'll enjoy the quality of life and quality of the communities that Princeton offers. Call today and visit our Keene apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Summit Road have any available units?
4 Summit Road has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4 Summit Road currently offering any rent specials?
4 Summit Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Summit Road pet-friendly?
No, 4 Summit Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keene.
Does 4 Summit Road offer parking?
No, 4 Summit Road does not offer parking.
Does 4 Summit Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Summit Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Summit Road have a pool?
No, 4 Summit Road does not have a pool.
Does 4 Summit Road have accessible units?
No, 4 Summit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Summit Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Summit Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Summit Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Summit Road does not have units with air conditioning.
