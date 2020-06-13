Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
19 Stirling Avenue
19 Stirling Avenue, Merrimack County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
695 sqft
Executive 1 BR apartment available in desirable Glencrest Estates. Open Concept, Central Air, hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings, fully furnished, in unit laundry and your own deck. Easy access to highways, shopping and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Manchester
27 Units Available
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Manchester
16 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
763 Union Street
763 Union Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1262 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent, part of a 3 family property but is actually a separate home on the same lot! This home has one dedicated parking spot in back, and easy on-street parking on Blodgett st.
Results within 10 miles of Hooksett
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
38 Portsmouth Avenue
38 Portsmouth Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1768 sqft
Seeking a Single Family Home with Attached Garage w/ easy access to highways North & South in a Quiet Neighborhood? Available Now- Seeking Long Term Leasing! This home offers an attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Northeast Bedford
1 Unit Available
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
Pinardville
1 Unit Available
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
177 Blucher Street
177 Blucher Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
Tired of looking at junk, check this place out!!! Large, apartment in GREAT AREA, 3BR's, hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, yard, walk to schools and park. Really a NICE place, definitely worth a LOOK.

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hooksett, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hooksett renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

