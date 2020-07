Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated bbq/grill microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

****Weekly Summer Rental****This is truly a gem! Renovated 3 bedroom cottage a few feet from the beautiful waters of Newfound Lake. Cottage is located directly on Avery-Crouse Beach. Screened porch to enjoy your morning coffee or relax after a day of swimming. This 1100 sq ft cottage comfortably sleeps 6 with bedrooms consisting of a king, queen and a full bed. Walk to the Big Catch restaurant for ice cream on a hot day. Amenities include WiFi, 50’ inch TV with full cable package, gas grill and a large backyard. Just minutes away from West Shore Marina and many hiking trails. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.