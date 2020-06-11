All apartments in Grafton County
Find more places like 51 Tobey Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grafton County, NH
/
51 Tobey Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

51 Tobey Road

51 Tobey Road · (603) 726-3344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

51 Tobey Road, Grafton County, NH 03223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Nov 1

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
2020-2021 WINTER SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL November to May $1695/mo, $10,170 TOTAL RENT $1,695/mo rent. $1,695 Security Deposit plus departure cleaning fee $375. Tenant pays propane & electric. Cable TV/Internet and snow plowing included. No smoking.

This 4 bedroom single family home sleeps 8 in Waterville Estates Resort. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Dishwasher. Wood Fireplace for ambiance through the cold. Washer/Dryer in the unit as well. Wireless Internet and DVD Player.

Bedroom 1; Full Bed
Bedroom 2: Queen Bed
Bedroom 3: 2 Twin beds
Bedroom 4: Queen bed
Linen Rental Program Available.

No Smoking Allowed at this Property

For the winter, close by Campton Mountain has a double chair, tow rope and lodge with food, drinks and entertainment! Great, affordable family day and open for night skiing on weekends and holidays. Weather permitting, enjoy the outdoor ice skating pond as well as some cross country ski trails. Included are passes to the Waterville Estates Community Center with 2 indoor pools, hot tub, sauna, game room, exercise/weight room and pub.

This residence is only 10 minutes to Waterville Valley and is about 20 minutes from several other alpine skiing mountains including Loon Mountain Resort and Cannon Mountain. If you are able to brave the cold and enjoy winter hiking or other snow sports, you could try snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, fat bikes or even winter zip lining all within a short drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Tobey Road have any available units?
51 Tobey Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Tobey Road have?
Some of 51 Tobey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Tobey Road currently offering any rent specials?
51 Tobey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Tobey Road pet-friendly?
No, 51 Tobey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grafton County.
Does 51 Tobey Road offer parking?
No, 51 Tobey Road does not offer parking.
Does 51 Tobey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Tobey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Tobey Road have a pool?
Yes, 51 Tobey Road has a pool.
Does 51 Tobey Road have accessible units?
No, 51 Tobey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Tobey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Tobey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Tobey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Tobey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 51 Tobey Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manchester, NHNashua, NHHaverhill, MAKeene, NHLondonderry, NHEast Merrimack, NH
Hooksett, NHRochester, NHConcord, NHExeter, NHKittery, MEDerry, NH
Somersworth, NHLebanon, NHWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Essex Community CollegeKeene State College
Rivier University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity