51 Tobey Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access sauna

2020-2021 WINTER SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL November to May $1695/mo, $10,170 TOTAL RENT $1,695/mo rent. $1,695 Security Deposit plus departure cleaning fee $375. Tenant pays propane & electric. Cable TV/Internet and snow plowing included. No smoking.



This 4 bedroom single family home sleeps 8 in Waterville Estates Resort. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Dishwasher. Wood Fireplace for ambiance through the cold. Washer/Dryer in the unit as well. Wireless Internet and DVD Player.



Bedroom 1; Full Bed

Bedroom 2: Queen Bed

Bedroom 3: 2 Twin beds

Bedroom 4: Queen bed

Linen Rental Program Available.



No Smoking Allowed at this Property



For the winter, close by Campton Mountain has a double chair, tow rope and lodge with food, drinks and entertainment! Great, affordable family day and open for night skiing on weekends and holidays. Weather permitting, enjoy the outdoor ice skating pond as well as some cross country ski trails. Included are passes to the Waterville Estates Community Center with 2 indoor pools, hot tub, sauna, game room, exercise/weight room and pub.



This residence is only 10 minutes to Waterville Valley and is about 20 minutes from several other alpine skiing mountains including Loon Mountain Resort and Cannon Mountain. If you are able to brave the cold and enjoy winter hiking or other snow sports, you could try snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, fat bikes or even winter zip lining all within a short drive.