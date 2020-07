Amenities

****Weekly Summer Rental**** Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home available on Newfound Lake. You will not be disappointed! Just a short walk to a private shared sandy beach with dock and mooring! Spend the day on the beach then return to lounge on the oversized deck and enjoy the gorgeous summer sunsets. Home has spacious kitchen, living room and bedrooms. Owners suite with a king bed, full bath and 2nd bedroom (queen bed) on the main living level. Lower level has a decked out family room with pull out couches a set of bunks. This home is equipped with cable, internet and a/c. Sleeps 8 and allows 4 additional day guest. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.