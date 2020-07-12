Apartment List
/
NH
/
exeter
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Exeter, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Exeter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Pine Street
34 Pine Street, Exeter, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
6100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020! Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy. 1860's Victorian meticulously renovated. Great home for entertaining with open concept dining area, kitchen, and family room flowing to deck with fire pit and hot tub.

1 of 1

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
75 Court
75 Court St, Exeter, NH
Studio
$850
175 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to downtown Exeter from this light and bright studio! Recently refreshed with new paint! HEAT, HOT WATER and ELECTRICITY INCLUDED. There is one assigned off street parking space. Credit check and employment verification required.

1 of 15

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
Results within 5 miles of Exeter

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
Results within 10 miles of Exeter
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Rental includes snow plowing and lawn maintenance, water and sewer. Garage parking for 1 car.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
82 Viola Circle
82 Viola Circle, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2410 sqft
Showings begin July 18, 2020. Great Raised Ranch Duplex attached to Owners Quarters by garage with 3 large bedrooms, laundry hookups, one car garage space plus driveway parking. Large Family Room on the Lower Level makes for so many possibilities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10 Darby Field Common Common
10 Darby Field Cmn, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Oyster River School System - Convenient location. 2nd and 3rd floor two bedroom unit with 1.5 baths. All units have sliders to a private deck and 14x14 locked storage room in the basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
838 Lafayette Road
838 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Amesbury
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
59 Newton Junction Road
59 Newton Junction Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1664 sqft
Two story home. Enter through the three season room into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the one full bath, office space, and dining room. Through the dining room is the living space and staircase leading to the three bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
497 Ocean Boulevard
497 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
96 East Main St.
96 E Main St, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
185 Lita Lane
185 Great Bay Woods, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
728 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden style condo on corner of ground floor. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove,microwave and AC wall unit. Water and sewer included in rent. Laundry available on same floor as condo.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
257 Newmarket Road
257 Newmarket Rd, Strafford County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5979 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with lots of natural light, located in a great commuter location between Durham and Newmarket on the Wildcat bus route. Great yard space and owner will allow a medium sized dog or cat.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Exeter, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Exeter apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Exeter Apartments with Parking
Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MAConcord, NHPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston CollegeBoston University
Brandeis University