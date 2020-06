Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedroom home in quiet country neighborhood. This Duplex features two bedrooms, large living room and modern kitchen. Also included is an attached, direct entry garage. Home is ideally suited for four residents. Add in a large lawn area and access to a host of nearby outdoor activities, including Squam Lake access, and this is the ideal spot to call home. Rent includes landscaping and snow removal. Broker Owner Interest.