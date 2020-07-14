All apartments in Papillion
Papillion, NE
Meridian Club
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Meridian Club

1214 Applewood Dr · (402) 347-4525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE 68046
East Papillion

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306D · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305C · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
clubhouse
guest parking
online portal
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides. Our apartment homes are fully equipped with open concept, gorgeous kitchens, with white cabinetry, expansive counter-tops, and white appliances. In addition, each apartment also comes with a laundry area, walk-in closets, and patio to enjoy the beautiful seasons that Nebraska has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: 1 bed $200, 2 bed $300, 3 bed $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Large Breeds Accepted
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Club have any available units?
Meridian Club has 2 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meridian Club have?
Some of Meridian Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Club currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Club is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Club offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Club offers parking.
Does Meridian Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Club have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Club has a pool.
Does Meridian Club have accessible units?
Yes, Meridian Club has accessible units.
Does Meridian Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Meridian Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meridian Club has units with air conditioning.
