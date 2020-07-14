Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage package receiving pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 clubhouse guest parking online portal

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides. Our apartment homes are fully equipped with open concept, gorgeous kitchens, with white cabinetry, expansive counter-tops, and white appliances. In addition, each apartment also comes with a laundry area, walk-in closets, and patio to enjoy the beautiful seasons that Nebraska has to offer.