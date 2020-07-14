Amenities
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides. Our apartment homes are fully equipped with open concept, gorgeous kitchens, with white cabinetry, expansive counter-tops, and white appliances. In addition, each apartment also comes with a laundry area, walk-in closets, and patio to enjoy the beautiful seasons that Nebraska has to offer.