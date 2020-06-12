/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:13 PM
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Papillion
1 Unit Available
919 Crest Rd
919 Crest Road, Papillion, NE
919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
3 Bedrooms
$949
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
8216 South 66th Avenue
8216 South 66th Avenue, La Vista, NE
A Non-smoking home w/hrdwd flrs, spacious foyer. A fnBsmt w/4th BR, 3rd bath, storage & HUGE Fam Rm w/crnr FP,. An open kitchen w/bkfst bar, pantry, & flows into the great room w/FP& brick hearth! No Pets Allowed..
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Prairie Lane
1 Unit Available
Westwood Duplexes
11611 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1909 sqft
These larger apartments offer easy access to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and laundry facility. Each home offers a patio or balcony and updated appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13010 Gertrude St
13010 Gertrude Street, Chalco, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Millard! - Property Id: 286557 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the beloved Millard area. Nice HUGE yard for your BBQ's in the summertime. Check this property out before it is gone! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5255 Waterford Ave Cir
5255 Waterford Circle, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
5255 Waterford Ave Cir Available 06/19/20 Newer Papillion Ranch - This newer construction has a spacious, open concept ranch in Cedar Grove. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Backs up to trees.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 S 76th Street
5402 South 76th Street, Ralston, NE
5402 S 76th Street Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2932 Leawood Drive
2932 Leawood Drive, Bellevue, NE
2932 Leawood Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Ranch For Rent Bellevue! - Ranch available for rent in Bellevue! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished walk out basement, large deck, and fenced yard. Remodeled recently lots of room and double car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2707 Lynnwood Dr.
2707 Lynnwood Drive, Bellevue, NE
2707 Lynnwood Dr. Available 08/03/20 Bellevue Ranch For Rent! - Large ranch in a great neighborhood! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms for an office and workout space. Covered large patio, 3 car garage and much more.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Southwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3210 henery Circle
3210 Henery Circle, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3210 henery Circle in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7766 Lakeview St
7766 Lakeview Street, Ralston, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1786 sqft
Available 05/10/20 Ralston Area!! - Property Id: 243367 We do not accept applications from Turbo Tenant. Please use our website redkeyomaha.com We will start showing this property on March 16th, 2020.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1240 S 109th Street
1240 South 109th Street, Omaha, NE
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1240 S 109th Street in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Papillion
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1318 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$860
946 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Leavenworth
9 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
78 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1253 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Similar Pages
Papillion 1 BedroomsPapillion 2 BedroomsPapillion 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPapillion 3 BedroomsPapillion Accessible Apartments
Papillion Apartments with BalconyPapillion Apartments with GaragePapillion Apartments with GymPapillion Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPapillion Apartments with Parking