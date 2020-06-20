All apartments in Papillion
Papillion, NE
101 Valley Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

101 Valley Rd

101 Valley Road · (402) 292-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Valley Road, Papillion, NE 68046
Midtown Papillon South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Valley Rd · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
range
oven
parking
garage
Papillion Ranch - Charming 2bed/1bath Ranch style. Plenty of windows throughout letting in lots of natural light. Neutral colors throughout the home. Parquet floors in living room, original wood flooring in the bedrooms. Full sized, clean and bright, the unfinished basement walks out to the fully fenced back yard with a patio and large deck, great for entertaining. One car attached garage. Quick access to the highways, near shopping and restaurants. Walking distance to schools and parks. Minutes from Offutt AFB. Sorry, no pets allowed in this home.

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Valley Rd have any available units?
101 Valley Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Valley Rd have?
Some of 101 Valley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
101 Valley Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 101 Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Papillion.
Does 101 Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 101 Valley Rd does offer parking.
Does 101 Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 101 Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 101 Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 101 Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Valley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Valley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Valley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
