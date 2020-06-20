101 Valley Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Papillion Ranch - Charming 2bed/1bath Ranch style. Plenty of windows throughout letting in lots of natural light. Neutral colors throughout the home. Parquet floors in living room, original wood flooring in the bedrooms. Full sized, clean and bright, the unfinished basement walks out to the fully fenced back yard with a patio and large deck, great for entertaining. One car attached garage. Quick access to the highways, near shopping and restaurants. Walking distance to schools and parks. Minutes from Offutt AFB. Sorry, no pets allowed in this home.



Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.



View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals



*This house is not approved for housing assistance.



*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823731)