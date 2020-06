Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Corner Unit 3 Bedroom TownHome! - This end unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome has over 1300 square feet! Close to Capital Beach, Hwy 77 and just minutes from the downtown area make this a highly desirable area. First bedroom is on the main floor and has private access to the bathroom off of the living room. Dining room has sliding patio doors that let in plenty of light. Second and third bedroom are upstairs and share a common bathroom.

No pets.

This property does not accept Section 8.

Residents are responsible for gas, electric, and water. Lawn-care and snow removal are provided.



Call Realty Works for more information or to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2253006)