Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!If a quiet, friendly neighborhood is what you have been searching for, then look no further than Cambridge Apartments. Located just off Highway 275 and East 23rd Street, our cozy community offers spacious floor plans at an incredible value. Each pet-friendly apartment offers a balcony/patio, along with on-site laundry and storage.