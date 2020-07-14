All apartments in Fremont
Cambridge Apartments
Cambridge Apartments

2425 Buckingham Rd · (402) 704-3297
Location

2425 Buckingham Rd, Fremont, NE 68025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2425-3F · Avail. Sep 14

$810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website.If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!If a quiet, friendly neighborhood is what you have been searching for, then look no further than Cambridge Apartments. Located just off Highway 275 and East 23rd Street, our cozy community offers spacious floor plans at an incredible value. Each pet-friendly apartment offers a balcony/patio, along with on-site laundry and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $15 monthly eco fee covering water, sewer, and trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/pet
restrictions: 100 pound max combined weight. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Each home comes with a storage closet on the patio/balcony.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Apartments have any available units?
Cambridge Apartments has a unit available for $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cambridge Apartments have?
Some of Cambridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Cambridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Cambridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cambridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cambridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
