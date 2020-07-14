Cambridge Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $15 monthly eco fee covering water, sewer, and trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/pet
restrictions: 100 pound max combined weight. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Each home comes with a storage closet on the patio/balcony.