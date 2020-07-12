143 Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$891
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1367 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Fontenelle
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$758
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$770
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
61 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 03:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Central Bellevue
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$709
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$755
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Bellevue Boulevard West
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
2801 Madison St
2801 Madison Street, Bellevue, NE
3 Bedrooms
$850
1066 sqft
2801 Madison St Available 06/15/20 Main floor unit available in Bellevue - Charming rental property in old town Bellevue. This is a ranch style upstairs unit of a home with yard and shed.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Bellevue
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bellevue
12901 S. 30 St
12901 South 30th Street, Bellevue, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2101 sqft
12901 S. 30 St Available 09/01/20 Home for rent in Bellevue - Nice home with 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Bellevue.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Tregaon Senior
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE
1 Bedroom
$911
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
862 sqft
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bellevue
4511 Waterford Ave
4511 Waterford Avenue, Sarpy County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2439 sqft
4511 Waterford Ave Available 09/01/20 Home For Rent Bellevue. - Fantastic home in a great neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with a double car garage. Open floor plan, finished walk out basement, and fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$680
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Old Market
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Blackstone
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Old Market
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Leavenworth
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
12 Units Available
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$869
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellevue, NE

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellevue apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

