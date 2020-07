Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom VALUE! Located near Williston State College and the ARC, this 4BR Townhome boasts 2.5 baths and a HUGE 2-car garage with 8 ft overhead door. You will not find a better price for this type of housing! These are very well taken care of units and will not last long! Hardwood floors on main level, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer in unit. Great solution for every housing need!