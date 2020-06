Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This AMAZING condo boasts a HUGE living room with a fireplace and balcony overlooking the western sunset, as well as LARGE bedrooms and a heated 2-car garage! Nicely kept and very modern finishes. You won't beat this deal! All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Awesome part of town with a view of the city and easy access to shopping/schools/highways. No pets allowed. Available immediately!