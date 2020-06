Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This end-unit townhouse boasts TONS of living space. Two living rooms plus an extra kitchenette in basement. Includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and washer/dryer included. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a HUGE bathroom with double sinks. Within walking distance to ARC and WSC. Get your application done soon!