Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:27 AM

1321 11th St W Apt 203

1321 11th Street West · (701) 660-3830
Location

1321 11th Street West, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This amazing 2BR/1BA apartment is conveniently located on 11th Street West, just south of the Mercy Medical Center campus. It boasts a LARGE living area with sliding glass door, updated kitchen cabinets and appliances, and washer/dryer facilities on-site. Very convenient to groceries, schools, and downtown area, with easy access to Highways 2 and 85. Tenants only pay electricity and cable/internet, while the rest of your utilities are included in rent! You wont find anything this nice for less per square foot anywhere in Williston! Hurry before its GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

