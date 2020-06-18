1321 11th St W Apt 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

This amazing 2BR/1BA apartment is conveniently located on 11th Street West, just south of the Mercy Medical Center campus. It boasts a LARGE living area with sliding glass door, updated kitchen cabinets and appliances, and washer/dryer facilities on-site. Very convenient to groceries, schools, and downtown area, with easy access to Highways 2 and 85. Tenants only pay electricity and cable/internet, while the rest of your utilities are included in rent! You wont find anything this nice for less per square foot anywhere in Williston! Hurry before its GONE!