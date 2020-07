Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court cc payments courtyard dog park guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to Forest Park Apartments - where the apartment homes are warm and comfortable, and feature the amenities you need to cozy into your new apartment home. Situated just off the main thoroughfares of the city, you'll have easy access to Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall, schools, parks, trails, bus routes, some of the best dining in the city, and the University of North Dakota.