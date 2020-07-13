All apartments in Grand Forks
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

The Gardens

1220 55th Ave S · (701) 401-2599
Location

1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-310 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Unit 01-303 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
game room
The Gardens Apartments features beautiful kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and stunning cabinetry. Offering a washer and dryer, central air conditioning, a garage with remote and pets are welcome! For your convenience there is an elevator and on-site fitness center!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $75
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: German Shepherd, Rotweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelien Bull Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard. 100 lb limit weight limit
Parking Details: Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units available to rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gardens have any available units?
The Gardens has 2 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Gardens have?
Some of The Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
The Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gardens is pet friendly.
Does The Gardens offer parking?
Yes, The Gardens offers parking.
Does The Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gardens have a pool?
No, The Gardens does not have a pool.
Does The Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, The Gardens has accessible units.
Does The Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does The Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Gardens has units with air conditioning.
