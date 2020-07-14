Campus Place II Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Experience the Dakota Commercial lifestyle at Campus Place 2! We have everything you are looking for in our one- to three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms. Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry.In the summer months, you will enjoy a private walk out balcony. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, perfect for those chilly winter months! You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons office fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room, located only a few steps away. Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Campus Place 2 is conveniently located near the University of North Dakota, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.