Grand Forks, ND
Campus Place II Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Campus Place II Apartments

4274 University Avenue · (701) 401-3421
Grand Forks
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Location

4274 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 14

$920

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Place II Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Experience the Dakota Commercial lifestyle at Campus Place 2! We have everything you are looking for in our one- to three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy these spacious units with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms. Most units offer an in-unit washer and dryer, and units not equipped offer free community laundry.In the summer months, you will enjoy a private walk out balcony. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, perfect for those chilly winter months! You’ll not only enjoy our beautiful apartment homes but fall in love with the Campus Place Commons office fully equipped 24-hour fitness center and community room, located only a few steps away. Make sure to stop by the office to visit with our friendly leasing staff, get a workout in, or study at our high-top tables! Campus Place 2 is conveniently located near the University of North Dakota, Speedway, Canad Inn, 42nd Street Square Strip Mall, Alerus Center and the Red Pepper.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75 lbs
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $30
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Assigned Outdoor Parking. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Place II Apartments have any available units?
Campus Place II Apartments has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Campus Place II Apartments have?
Some of Campus Place II Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Place II Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Place II Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Campus Place II Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Campus Place II Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Campus Place II Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Campus Place II Apartments offers parking.
Does Campus Place II Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Place II Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Place II Apartments have a pool?
No, Campus Place II Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Campus Place II Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Campus Place II Apartments has accessible units.
Does Campus Place II Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Campus Place II Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Campus Place II Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Campus Place II Apartments has units with air conditioning.
