Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Westport, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Westport should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7961 Woodhill Cove Lane
7961 Woodhill Cove Lane, Westport, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
882 sqft
7961 Woodhill Cove Lane Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Studio in Denver - Waterfront studio apartment in Denver. The one bedroom unit is fully furnished. Fenced in yard with dock and lake access. Laminate flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5773 McClintock Drive
5773 Mcclintock Drive, Westport, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2503 sqft
5773 McClintock Drive Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Denver - You will be impressed with the spacious, open floor plan and two-story great room. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, SS Appliance, tile backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Westport

1 of 29

Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6383 Kidville Rd
6383 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Denver - Thank you for inquiring about the home on Kidville Rd. in Denver. This home is still available and is listed at $950.00/mo. Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6381 Kidville Rd
6381 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
Two Story Duplex in Denver - Thank you for inquiring about the home on Kidville Rd. in Denver. This home is still available and is listed at $950.00/mo. Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7716 Royal Park Lane
7716 Royal Park Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1239 sqft
7716 Royal Park Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home in Huntersville - Very well maintained 3BR/2.5BA home in Huntersville. Features hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpet.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
19909 Henderson Road
19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
999 sqft
Fully furnished PENTHOUSE in Windward complex, next door to Hello Sailor restaurant and bar! This unit is completely renovated and a must see! Third floor with vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplace and sectional sofa in living room.

1 of 45

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.

1 of 41

Last updated April 25 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.

1 of 1

Last updated December 10 at 10:05 PM
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
Results within 10 miles of Westport
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
20 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,135
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$918
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
45 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1333 sqft
Resort-like amenities including lakeside saltwater pool, health club and waterfront view. Units feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and specialized finishes. Located minutes from I-77 and Work Creek.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Westport, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Westport should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Westport may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Westport. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

