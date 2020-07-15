Apartment List
/
NC
/
westport
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westport, NC

Finding an apartment in Westport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2660 Norman Isle Dr
2660 Norman Isle Dr, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Immaculate Three Bedroom Townhouse in Denver - Don't miss this practically brand new three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Denver.
Results within 1 mile of Westport

1 of 29

Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of Westport
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
6 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6383 Kidville Rd
6383 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex in Denver - Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex. Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric range, and refrigerator. Large living room, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hook-ups, deck and outdoor storage closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7483 Bluff Point Ln
7483 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in the awesome community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing in Denver. Fresh paint and new light fixtures/ceiling fans being done now.

1 of 45

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
19902 Catamaran Court
19902 Catamaren Court, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2290 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in much sought after WATERFRONT COMMUNITY Blue Stone Harbor.

1 of 41

Last updated April 25 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
442 Greenbay Road
442 Greenbay Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3400 sqft
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details.

1 of 1

Last updated December 10 at 10:05 PM
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18742 Nautical Drive #105
18742 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1019 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Admirals Quarters - 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo. Wonderful view of the pond and fountain. Covered patio. Open floor plan. Tile shower in master bath. Fireplace in living room. (RLNE4090643)

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
19909 Henderson Road
19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
999 sqft
Fully furnished PENTHOUSE in Windward complex, next door to Hello Sailor restaurant and bar! This unit is completely renovated and a must see! Third floor with vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplace and sectional sofa in living room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6381 Kidville Rd
6381 Kidville Road, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1280 sqft
Two Story Duplex in Denver - Great two-story, two bedroom, one and a half bath duplex. Kitchen includes dishwasher, electric range, and refrigerator. Large living room, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hook-ups, deck and outdoor storage closet.
Results within 10 miles of Westport
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
12 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
43 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Waterlynn
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,270
910 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1373 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
25 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-77, these newly renovated floor plans include granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. On-site you enjoy a fitness center, resort pool, BBQ and picnic area, and plenty of resident social activities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
Antiquity
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
19 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westport, NC

Finding an apartment in Westport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Westport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Balconies
Westport Apartments with ParkingWestport Apartments with Pools
Westport Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCKannapolis, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NC
Ranlo, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCPineville, NCClover, SCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCWeddington, NCShelby, NCMonroe, NCLocust, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College