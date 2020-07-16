All apartments in Wayne County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

415 Planters Ridge Drive

415 Planters Ridge Drive · (910) 885-5795
Location

415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC 27863

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,625

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2030 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.5 Baths, Approximately 2,030 SF Home on Almost Half an Acre Lot * Entry Foyer *Formal Dining Room * Inviting Family Room * Granite Island Kitchen with Tile Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances & Pantry * Mudd Room & Half Bath * Lush Master Suite with WIC, Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower * Laundry Room 2nd Floor * Covered Porch*Sodded Front Lawn * 2 Car Garage * Convenient to Goldsboro & SJAFB. Pets are allowed with owner approval and pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Planters Ridge Drive have any available units?
415 Planters Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Planters Ridge Drive have?
Some of 415 Planters Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Planters Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Planters Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Planters Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Planters Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 415 Planters Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 Planters Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 415 Planters Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Planters Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Planters Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 415 Planters Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 415 Planters Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Planters Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Planters Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Planters Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Planters Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Planters Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
