415 Planters Ridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.5 Baths, Approximately 2,030 SF Home on Almost Half an Acre Lot * Entry Foyer *Formal Dining Room * Inviting Family Room * Granite Island Kitchen with Tile Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances & Pantry * Mudd Room & Half Bath * Lush Master Suite with WIC, Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower * Laundry Room 2nd Floor * Covered Porch*Sodded Front Lawn * 2 Car Garage * Convenient to Goldsboro & SJAFB. Pets are allowed with owner approval and pet fee.