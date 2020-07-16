All apartments in Wayne County
101 Castaway Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

101 Castaway Court

101 Castaway Ct · (919) 751-8021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Castaway Ct, Wayne County, NC 27863

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Castaway Court · Avail. Jul 23

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
101 Castaway Court Available 07/23/20 STUNNING & SPACIOUS 4 BR, 2.5 BA IN PLANTERS RIDGE *PIKEVILLE SCHOOLS* FENCED-IN BACKYARD - WELCOME HOME to Planters Ridge! Constructed in 2018, this like-new home features FOUR spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and formal dining and living room! The kitchen is sure to impress with tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island, and raised breakfast bar. Plenty of kitchen storage w/ lots of cabinets PLUS a pantry. GORGEOUS formal dining room has wainscoting & coffered ceiling. Master suite is very spacious w/ ceiling fan, dual walk-in closets, and HUGE master bathroom.

Relax on the front porch or covered back porch. Desirable corner lot w/ fenced-in backyard. 2-car attached garage. Enjoy a quick 15 min commute to SJAFB,

PET POLICY: All pets are subject to owner's approval. Pet references from prior landlord may be requested. All pets must be approved in writing before occupying premises. Pet deposit is equal to 1/2 month's rent and is refundable IF no signs of pet at move-out.

APPLY ONLINE at seymourhomes.net. Contact Seymour Homes Realty at 919-751-8021 to schedule a showing or to confirm availability.

*LISTING PHOTOS ARE FROM 2018 WHEN THE HOME WAS BUILT- PHOTOS USED WITH PERMISSION FROM BETH HINES/REMAX SOUTHLAND

(RLNE5862355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Castaway Court have any available units?
101 Castaway Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Castaway Court have?
Some of 101 Castaway Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Castaway Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Castaway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Castaway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Castaway Court is pet friendly.
Does 101 Castaway Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Castaway Court offers parking.
Does 101 Castaway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Castaway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Castaway Court have a pool?
No, 101 Castaway Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Castaway Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Castaway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Castaway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Castaway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Castaway Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Castaway Court does not have units with air conditioning.
