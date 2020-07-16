Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

101 Castaway Court Available 07/23/20 STUNNING & SPACIOUS 4 BR, 2.5 BA IN PLANTERS RIDGE *PIKEVILLE SCHOOLS* FENCED-IN BACKYARD - WELCOME HOME to Planters Ridge! Constructed in 2018, this like-new home features FOUR spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and formal dining and living room! The kitchen is sure to impress with tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island, and raised breakfast bar. Plenty of kitchen storage w/ lots of cabinets PLUS a pantry. GORGEOUS formal dining room has wainscoting & coffered ceiling. Master suite is very spacious w/ ceiling fan, dual walk-in closets, and HUGE master bathroom.



Relax on the front porch or covered back porch. Desirable corner lot w/ fenced-in backyard. 2-car attached garage. Enjoy a quick 15 min commute to SJAFB,



PET POLICY: All pets are subject to owner's approval. Pet references from prior landlord may be requested. All pets must be approved in writing before occupying premises. Pet deposit is equal to 1/2 month's rent and is refundable IF no signs of pet at move-out.



APPLY ONLINE at seymourhomes.net. Contact Seymour Homes Realty at 919-751-8021 to schedule a showing or to confirm availability.



*LISTING PHOTOS ARE FROM 2018 WHEN THE HOME WAS BUILT- PHOTOS USED WITH PERMISSION FROM BETH HINES/REMAX SOUTHLAND



(RLNE5862355)