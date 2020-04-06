Amenities

918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone. Very convenient location! Located in the favorable Blowing Rock school district, this gem of a home has been fully remodeled and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Walk into the large mudroom/laundry room with an extra sink and double closets for storage. The kitchen has ample storage and has soft close cabinets and drawers and there is also a pantry with pull out shelves. There is a separate dining and living room. The main floor has two bedrooms and one full bathroom with beautifully tiled floors and a tiled shower. One bedroom has a door to walk out onto the large wraparound deck and a gigantic walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find a full bathroom with the same beautifully tiled floors and tiled shower, a landing, and a larger master suite. This home has a spacious, dry basement for storage that also walks out to the lower backyard. The basement is unfinished, but has a commercial dehumidifier to keep the basement at a steady relative humidity. This home has an electric heat pump and air conditioning! Rental price includes yardwork. There is a gravel parking pad and extra parking for guests to the side of the house. This home is non-pet friendly.



To apply for this property, please email us at: leasing@boonehcrentals.com.



In order to send your application, we will need the first and last name, email address, and phone number for you and everyone who may be applying with you. There is a one-time $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18 that covers the cost of a background check.



We process all inquiries in the order received, and aim to respond to all inquiries within 3 - 5 business days. Thank you!



