Watauga County, NC
918 Aho Rd
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

918 Aho Rd

918 Aho Road · (828) 262-4646 ext. 133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC 28605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 Aho Rd · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone. Very convenient location! Located in the favorable Blowing Rock school district, this gem of a home has been fully remodeled and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Walk into the large mudroom/laundry room with an extra sink and double closets for storage. The kitchen has ample storage and has soft close cabinets and drawers and there is also a pantry with pull out shelves. There is a separate dining and living room. The main floor has two bedrooms and one full bathroom with beautifully tiled floors and a tiled shower. One bedroom has a door to walk out onto the large wraparound deck and a gigantic walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find a full bathroom with the same beautifully tiled floors and tiled shower, a landing, and a larger master suite. This home has a spacious, dry basement for storage that also walks out to the lower backyard. The basement is unfinished, but has a commercial dehumidifier to keep the basement at a steady relative humidity. This home has an electric heat pump and air conditioning! Rental price includes yardwork. There is a gravel parking pad and extra parking for guests to the side of the house. This home is non-pet friendly.

To apply for this property, please email us at: leasing@boonehcrentals.com.

In order to send your application, we will need the first and last name, email address, and phone number for you and everyone who may be applying with you. There is a one-time $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant over the age of 18 that covers the cost of a background check.

We process all inquiries in the order received, and aim to respond to all inquiries within 3 - 5 business days. Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4685827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

