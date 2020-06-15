All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

319 E 10th St

319 East 10th Street · (252) 946-0437
Location

319 East 10th Street, Washington, NC 27889

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 319 E 10th St · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Nicely Renovated Home in Washington! - Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home on large corner lot. Conveniently located in the heart of Washington. This property has been completely remodeled with wonderful finishes. Includes Stainless appliances, refinished hardwoods and tile throughout, fresh paint, and elegant fixtures. The corner lot features a large concrete driveway and parking area with a storage shed and carport. Lawn care included. Small pets considered. Available Now!

(RLNE5742979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

