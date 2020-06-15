319 E 10th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Nicely Renovated Home in Washington! - Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home on large corner lot. Conveniently located in the heart of Washington. This property has been completely remodeled with wonderful finishes. Includes Stainless appliances, refinished hardwoods and tile throughout, fresh paint, and elegant fixtures. The corner lot features a large concrete driveway and parking area with a storage shed and carport. Lawn care included. Small pets considered. Available Now!



