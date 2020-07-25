/
surry county
Last updated July 25 2020
12 Apartments for rent in Surry County, NC📍
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Church Street 7
201 Church St, Elkin, NC
1 Bedroom
$510
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTED PLS JOIN WAITING LIST Downtown Elkin Apts - Property Id: 299882 THIS IS RENTED PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS ADD TO BE ADDED TO OUR WAITING LIST. THANK YOU. THESE ARE A FEW PHOTOS OF A FEW UNITS.
Last updated July 25 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
517 Butler Street
517 Butler Street, Pilot Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
1181 sqft
Welcome to your new home at 517 Butler Street! This 1940's dream home is newly renovated and waiting for a new resident to call it theirs! Enjoy new vinyl flooring and carpet through out, matching and brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances,
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
818 W Main Street
818 West Main Street, Elkin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Refurbished apartments on West Main in Elkin, NC; Lower/Main Level left unit is available.
Results within 5 miles of Surry County
Verified
Last updated July 25 at 03:41 AM
20 Units Available
Aston Ridge Apartments
705 Pond Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$994
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,287
1089 sqft
Welcome To Aston Ridge Apartments Aston Ridge Apartments in Chesterfield County is part of the bustling city of Richmond, Virginia.
Results within 10 miles of Surry County
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Lochhurst
3400 Willow Wind Drive
3400 Willow Wind Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2647 sqft
Beautiful Brick Home with Attached Drive in Garage! - Enjoy this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with attached drive in garage. Master suite features a gorgeous tray ceiling, double sinks and garden soaking tub.
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
4001 River Branch Lane
4001 River Branch Lane, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Privacy at its finest! Tucked away on 5+ acres, this 4 bed/4 bath home features a formal living room, den, large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and a large bonus room in the basement.
Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
192 Hauser Road
192 Hauser Road, Lewisville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Ryan Zhang
Last updated July 25 at 06:32 AM
1 Unit Available
3809 Turnberry Park Drive
3809 Turnberry Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2600 sqft
Boasting 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial plus Bonus Room, Formal Dining Room, nice Kitchen opens to great room with Fireplace and 2 Car Garage. Pets are conditional. No aggressive breeds. Boasting 4 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 25 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Forest
4008 Avera Ave
4008 Avera Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1495 sqft
Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1701 Thornwood Lane
1701 Thornwood Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2538 sqft
Now Available!!! This home offers so much, that you must see it! The long driveway leads you up to a unique home. When you walk through the front door, you are greeted with high ceilings with exposed beams in the living room with a fireplace.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3408 Wide Country Road
3408 Wide Country Road, Tobaccoville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1444 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Newly acquired 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available! This home offers brand new flooring throughout, new black appliances, and a
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Weatherford Drive
308 Weatherford Drive, Stokes County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Completely remodeled home with an open concept floor plan. Big bonus room/den. New paint, flooring, heat pump, windows, cabinets, appliances. No Pets. No Section 8
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Surry County area include Guilford College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, Davidson College, and Forsyth Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Mooresville, and Hickory have apartments for rent.
