818 N New River

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Living like You are on Vacation!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse is in the heart of Surf City! The home features hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in all the bedrooms except the master bedroom features beautiful new LVP! You will love the large updated kitchen with the cottage style cabinets, marble counter tops and so much more. On the first floor you will find 3 nice size bedrooms and two full baths. Second floor Features the large Master Bedroom, a half bath for guests, and an open floor plan from the kitchen, dining and living room. You will enjoy the Private beach access, Decks on the sound side AND you also get an Ocean view from Master bedroom!!! This is the perfect spot to be able to enjoy beach living! Owner will have home and carpets professionally cleaned prior to tenant moving in!