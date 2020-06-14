All apartments in Surf City
818 N New River
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

818 N New River

818 North New River Drive · (910) 934-2280
Location

818 North New River Drive, Surf City, NC 28445

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Living like You are on Vacation!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhouse is in the heart of Surf City! The home features hardwood floors in the living area, carpet in all the bedrooms except the master bedroom features beautiful new LVP! You will love the large updated kitchen with the cottage style cabinets, marble counter tops and so much more. On the first floor you will find 3 nice size bedrooms and two full baths. Second floor Features the large Master Bedroom, a half bath for guests, and an open floor plan from the kitchen, dining and living room. You will enjoy the Private beach access, Decks on the sound side AND you also get an Ocean view from Master bedroom!!! This is the perfect spot to be able to enjoy beach living! Owner will have home and carpets professionally cleaned prior to tenant moving in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 N New River have any available units?
818 N New River has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 N New River have?
Some of 818 N New River's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 N New River currently offering any rent specials?
818 N New River isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 N New River pet-friendly?
No, 818 N New River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surf City.
Does 818 N New River offer parking?
No, 818 N New River does not offer parking.
Does 818 N New River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 N New River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 N New River have a pool?
No, 818 N New River does not have a pool.
Does 818 N New River have accessible units?
No, 818 N New River does not have accessible units.
Does 818 N New River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 N New River has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 N New River have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 N New River does not have units with air conditioning.
